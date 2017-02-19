Trump admits false ‘last night in Sweden’ claim was something he heard ‘broadcast on Fox News’
Pres. Donald Trump admitted on Sunday that the terror attack he said happened in Sweden on Friday night was actually something he saw — but didn’t fully understand — on Fox News.
In a tweet, the president said he’d gotten confused by something he saw on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s new Fox News show, writing, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
