Trump admits false ‘last night in Sweden’ claim was something he heard ‘broadcast on Fox News’

David Ferguson

19 Feb 2017 at 17:14 ET                   
Donald Trump (AFP)

Pres. Donald Trump admitted on Sunday that the terror attack he said happened in Sweden on Friday night was actually something he saw — but didn’t fully understand — on Fox News.

In a tweet, the president said he’d gotten confused by something he saw on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s new Fox News show, writing, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
