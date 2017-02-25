Trump backs out of White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on July 16, 2016 in New York. (Shutterstock)

Pres. Donald Trump announced on Saturday via Twitter that he will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, scheduled for Apr. 29.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The president’s cancelation came after a number of media organizations pulled out of the dinner or canceled their events around it, like Bloomberg Media, which curtailed plans to hold an afterparty gala.

Vanity Fair, CNN, The New Yorker and other media organizations have backed out of the annual banquet, citing Trump’s attempts to demonize the media and his administration’s habit of playing favorites with news outlets that flatter the president and his performance.