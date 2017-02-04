Trump defends Putin’s murder of critics to Bill O’Reilly: ‘You think our country’s so innocent?’

Putin and Trump

In a Fox News interview that will air on Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump said that Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s habit of murdering his opponents and critics is proof that he’s a strong leader and that our own country isn’t “so innocent.”

The Washington Post‘s Abby Phillip reported Saturday night that a preview of the O’Reilly interview, which will air before Sunday’s Superbowl game.

When asked about his relationship with Putin, Trump told O’Reilly, “I do respect him. Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them.”

“Putin is a killer,” O’Reilly responded.

“There are a lot of killers. We have a lot of killers,” Trump said. “Well, you think our country is so innocent?”

Putin’s regime is one of the most dangerous in the world to journalists, who put their lives on the line by criticizing Putin and the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) — the shadowy security agency that replaced the KGB after glasnost. Other Putin critics have been poisoned or repeatedly jailed on spurious charges.

Later in the interview, Trump told O’Reilly that it’s “better” for the U.S. to have a good relationship with Russia.

“If Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all around the world, major fight. That’s a good thing,” the Post quoted him as saying.

Watch the video, embedded below: