2016
Trump News, U.S. News, World
Trump mulling immigration bill with pathway to legal status: CNN
28 Feb 2017 at 15:14 ET
President Donald Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide a pathway to legal status, but not immediately to citizenship, for illegal immigrants in the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a senior White House official.

CNN said the president thinks a comprehensive immigration bill that would allow illegal immigrants to hold a job and require them to pay taxes has a chance of clearing Congress, and it said Trump may refer to the idea of legislation in a speech on Tuesday night.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)

