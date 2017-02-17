Trump reportedly shouted at CIA director after hearing intel reports are being withheld: CBS

CBS News is reporting President Donald Trump shouted at CIA Director Mike Pompeo after hearing news stories that the intelligence community is withholding information from him.

According to previous reports, intelligence operatives were said to be holding back the information because they believe any information given to Trump will find its way to Russia.

“Our Intelligence Community is so worried by the unprecedented problems of the Trump administration — not only do senior officials possess troubling ties to the Kremlin, there are nagging questions about basic competence regarding Team Trump — that it is beginning to withhold intelligence from a White House which our spies do not trust,” wrote former analyst for the National Security Agency Jack R. Schindler.

The Director of National Intelligence flatly denied this was happening and Pompeo released a strongly worded statement saying the same.

“It is CIA’s mission to provide the President with the best intelligence possible and to explain the basis for that intelligence,” the statement read. “The CIA does not, has not, and will never hide intelligence from the President, period.”

CBS News reported that insiders feel a “chill” in the flow of information because the agencies are intent on protecting information. There are concerns the oval office has been compromised.

While Gen. Michael Flynn has been removed from his position, the FBI doesn’t intend to charge him with anything, there is little hope the Justice Department will launch an investigation and Republicans in Congress have said the situation is “taking care of itself.”