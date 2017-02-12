Trump rips ‘FAKE NEWS media’ for not covering hundreds of FL protesters as ‘crowds of supporters’

Donald Trump speaking at his inauguration (Screenshot)

Pres. Donald Trump took another pot shot at the media on Sunday as he left his Florida resort, claiming that the hundreds of protesters who greeted his motorcade were “big crowds of enthusiastic supporters” that the press won’t cover, TheHill.com reported.

“Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!” he said on Twitter.

However, The Hill’s Mallory Shelbourne wrote, “Trump didn’t offer evidence of crowds seen ‘lining the roads.'”

Palm Beach Post reporter George Bennett said there were “a few” Trump supporters along the road from Mar-a-Lago, but that they were vastly outnumbered by the hundreds of protesters.

.@realDonaldTrump motorcade passes hundreds of protesters — and a few supporters — in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/TQ40PyT9Vq — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) February 12, 2017