Trump rips ‘FAKE NEWS media’ for not covering hundreds of FL protesters as ‘crowds of supporters’

David Ferguson

12 Feb 2017 at 19:43 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking at his inauguration (Screenshot)

Pres. Donald Trump took another pot shot at the media on Sunday as he left his Florida resort, claiming that the hundreds of protesters who greeted his motorcade were “big crowds of enthusiastic supporters” that the press won’t cover, TheHill.com reported.

“Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!” he said on Twitter.

However, The Hill’s Mallory Shelbourne wrote, “Trump didn’t offer evidence of crowds seen ‘lining the roads.'”

Palm Beach Post reporter George Bennett said there were “a few” Trump supporters along the road from Mar-a-Lago, but that they were vastly outnumbered by the hundreds of protesters.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
