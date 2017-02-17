Quantcast

Trump sets internet ablaze after calling the media ‘the enemy of the American people’

Elizabeth Preza

17 Feb 2017 at 17:03 ET                   
Donald Trump at Citizens United Freedom Summit in Greenville South Carolina in May 2015 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

Donald Trump on Friday posted, then deleted, a tweet once again berating the “fake news media” and insisting the press “is the enemy of the American people.”

“Sick!” Trump added in the post.

Several minutes later, the President of the United States reposted the tweet, this time without “Sick!” and with an expanded list of media outlets. That new tweet remains on his timeline.

Alas, the internet is forever; Huffington Post’s Eliot Nelson posted a screengrab of the original post on Twitter.

Trump’s latest musing on the fourth estate comes one day after his wide-reaching and widely criticized press conference wherein the president tried—and failed—to explain why he spreads false information while simultaneously demonizing the press for writing what he calls “fake news.”

And for good measure, some reactions:

