Trump sets internet ablaze after calling the media ‘the enemy of the American people’

Donald Trump on Friday posted, then deleted, a tweet once again berating the “fake news media” and insisting the press “is the enemy of the American people.”

“Sick!” Trump added in the post.

Several minutes later, the President of the United States reposted the tweet, this time without “Sick!” and with an expanded list of media outlets. That new tweet remains on his timeline.

Alas, the internet is forever; Huffington Post’s Eliot Nelson posted a screengrab of the original post on Twitter.

By the transitive property I’m pretty sure the president of the United States just accused us of treason. pic.twitter.com/5N0ObYd7y5 — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) February 17, 2017

Trump’s latest musing on the fourth estate comes one day after his wide-reaching and widely criticized press conference wherein the president tried—and failed—to explain why he spreads false information while simultaneously demonizing the press for writing what he calls “fake news.”

And for good measure, some reactions:

Need a good designer for my ENEMY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE tattoo — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) February 17, 2017

the correct interpretation of the president's deleted anti-media tweet is that it is time to go to happy hour — Justin Sink (@justinsink) February 17, 2017

Mr. President, media is plural. "The FAKE NEWS media ARE the enemy of the American people." https://t.co/sbiNvdyiUE — Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) February 17, 2017

Sick! was def the problematic part of that tweet. — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) February 17, 2017

The media is "the enemy of the American people." … Well, at least I got a new Twitter bio. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 17, 2017

Do I get any benefits as an enemy of the American people? Maybe a dramatic sable cloak, or a foreboding soundtrack, or some money maybe? — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) February 17, 2017