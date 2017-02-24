Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump White House blocks CNN, NYT, LA Times, Politico and others from media briefing

Elizabeth Preza

24 Feb 2017 at 14:23 ET                   
Sean Spicer answers questions in the White House James S. Brady Press Briefing Room (CNN/screen grab)

The White House on Friday barred several major media outlets from an informal briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer, CNN reports.

CNN, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed and most of the attending foreign press were blocked from participating, and the Associate Press and Time boycotted the gaggle. NBC, ABC and FOX, alongside conservative outlets like Breitbart and the Washington Times were permitted to attend.

Jeff Mason, Reuters White House correspondent and board member for the White House Correspondent’s association issued a statement “protesting strongly” the administrations’ handling of the briefing.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The NRA’s chief just unleashed a frightfully bonkers CPAC speech — here’s three of the craziest clips
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+