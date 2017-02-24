Trump White House blocks CNN, NYT, LA Times, Politico and others from media briefing

Sean Spicer answers questions in the White House James S. Brady Press Briefing Room (CNN/screen grab)

The White House on Friday barred several major media outlets from an informal briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer, CNN reports.

CNN, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed and most of the attending foreign press were blocked from participating, and the Associate Press and Time boycotted the gaggle. NBC, ABC and FOX, alongside conservative outlets like Breitbart and the Washington Times were permitted to attend.

Jeff Mason, Reuters White House correspondent and board member for the White House Correspondent’s association issued a statement “protesting strongly” the administrations’ handling of the briefing.