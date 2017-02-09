Trump White House no longer has cybersecurity expert keeping their technology networks secure: report

Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

While still using his unsecured Android phone the chief information security officer, tasked with the security of networks, communication, devices and data security at the White House has been relieved of his position.

According to ZDNet, Obama appointee Cory Louie “was either fired or asked to resign last Thursday evening, and was escorted out from his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.”

One source, however, explained that all Obama administration appointees have “targets on their back” and are fearful of speaking out about anything. The source described the actions as being something like a “witch hunt” for the former administration’s appointees. They described it as a toxic environment. It was alleged that accusations of “poor management” were the excuses given for a forced departure.

Regardless of the reason, the absence of a cyber security expert in the office is concerning in an era of constant cyber attacks, particularly given the cyber attacks during the 2016 election. Others who worked in the cyber security office resigned at the end of the Obama presidency, including Louie’s predecessor Gregory Touhill.

The White House has not yet announced if there is a replacement. Louie has not yet changed his LinkedIn profile, ZDNet reported. His resume boasts experience working at Dropbox and Google and he joined the White House as part of a national action plan on cybersecurity.