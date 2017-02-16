Trump Winery begs Labor Dept to hire more foreign workers over Americans for second time in 3 months

Eric Trump knows his father is winning. (Photo: Screen capture)

Eric Trump’s Virginia winery is seeking permission for the second time in three months to hire foreign workers, BuzzFeed News reports. The petition for foreign labor comes despite President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to put Americans back to work.

According to a petition to the Department of Labor that was posted online on Thursday, the Trump Winery seeks to hire 23 workers for the following positions: “Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse.”

Trump Vineyard Estates, LLC is looking to hire the workers under the federal H-2 visa program at a rate of $11.27 per hour. The H-2 visa program provides temporary work visas, allowing US employers to hire foreign laborers. This most recent petition is the second petition filed by the Trump Winery since Dec. 2, 2016, which sought to hire six foreign workers.

According to the petition, the job description notes workers would have to work in weather with temperatures as low as 10 degrees while “on their feet in bent positions for long periods of time.”

The latest petition for foreign labor was filed on Feb. 9, 2017, as the president was embroiled in a legal battle over a proposed travel and immigration ban on people coming from seven majority-Muslim countries.

President Trump does not presently own the winery, which was handed off to his son Eric in 2012.