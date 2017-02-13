Quantcast

Trump’s sons will be guests of honor at Dubai branded golf course opening

Reuters

13 Feb 2017 at 11:24 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump sit in the audience waiting to watch their father announce his nominee for the empty associate justice seat at the U.S. Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this week to open a Trump-branded golf complex.

Trump’s sons will be the guests of honor for the opening of the Trump International Golf Club Dubai on Feb. 18, according to an invitation sent to guests by Dubai-listed developer DAMAC Properties.

DAMAC and real-estate mogul Trump announced in 2013 it would build the complex in its $6-billion, 28-million-square-foot ‘Akoya by DAMAC’ development. DAMAC pays a licensing fee to the Trump Organization to use the Trump brand.

Last month, then-President-elect Trump said he turned down a $2-billion deal offered by DAMAC Chairman Hussain Sajwani because he did not want to “take advantage”. DAMAC later confirmed the offer.

Trump has been criticized for not distancing himself enough from his family business, the Trump Organization, since he was elected president in November.

Trump has maintained ownership of his global business empire though he has handed control to his sons while he is president.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by William Maclean)

