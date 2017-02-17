Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Two planes clip wings at Phoenix airport, no injuries reported

Reuters

17 Feb 2017 at 00:51 ET                   
(Photo by Nate Lehrke via video capture)

Two taxiing airplanes clipped wings at the airport in Phoenix on Thursday, but there were no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Southwest flight 4182, a Boeing 737, and Frontier flight 756, an Airbus A320, clipped wing tips on a taxiway at Sky Harbor International Airport around 8 p.m., FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email, with no injuries reported.

The Southwest aircraft had just landed and the Frontier airplane, headed to Denver, was departing from its gate, Gregor said, adding that damage to the planes was unknown.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Don’t touch me’: CNN panel goes off the rails when Kayleigh McEnany accuses Charles Blow of ‘sinister motivations’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+