US judge blocks Texas plans to cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid funds
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A U.S. judge in Austin issued an order on Tuesday halting Texas’ plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.
The reproductive healthcare group has said the threatened funding cut, by terminating Planned Parenthood’s enrollment in the state-funded healthcare system for the poor, could affect nearly 11,000 patients across Texas as they try to access services such as HIV and cancer screenings.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion