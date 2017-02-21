Quantcast

US judge blocks Texas plans to cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid funds

Reuters

21 Feb 2017 at 18:20 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is seen in Austin, Texas, U.S. on June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman/File Photo

A U.S. judge in Austin issued an order on Tuesday halting Texas’ plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

The reproductive healthcare group has said the threatened funding cut, by terminating Planned Parenthood’s enrollment in the state-funded healthcare system for the poor, could affect nearly 11,000 patients across Texas as they try to access services such as HIV and cancer screenings.

