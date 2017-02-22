US Secretary Kelly says not doing ‘mass deportations’

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly attends a joint news conference with Guatemala's Foreign Minister Carlos Raul Morales in Guatemala City, Guatemala February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Gonzalez

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Wednesday that the United States government was not deporting undocumented migrants en masse, but said that deportations would happen more quickly than over the last decade.

Speaking at an event in Guatemala City, Kelly said U.S. authorities would follow the law on deportations and return deportees to their home countries. His comments come the day after his department said it planned to deport non-Mexican irregular immigrants to Mexico, regardless of their nationality.

(Reporting By Luis Echeverria)