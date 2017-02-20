WATCH: Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page tries to sidestep Russia ties in bizarre interview on British TV

Former foreign policy advisor to Trump campaign, Carter Page (Screengrab, Channel 4 News)

Carter Page, the former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign and an oil industry consultant spoke with Channel 4 News about the leaks coming out of the Trump White House prompting questions about the administration’s ties to Russia.

Page alleged in the interview that acting attorney general Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month, “was certainly part of some of the attacks against General Flynn,” the national security advisor who was asked to resign last week.

Interviewer Jon Snow asked whether Page “regrets the passing of General Flynn.” Page responded by describing Flynn as an “individual of great integrity,” to which Snow pointed out that Flynn lied to the vice president. “If you’re working 18-hour days—” Page started before Snow cut in again, “He lied to the vice president.”

Snow later grilled Page over his work with the Trump campaign last year and his alleged ties to Russia. “Let’s get it on the record,” he said before asking whether Page had ever met with various Russian officials. “Totally false,” Page replied.

“You were a foreign policy adviser to Mr. Trump and one presumes it was your life in Moscow that recommended you for that job,” Snow said. “That’s totally false,” Page replied, noting he was one member of a foreign policy team.

Snow explained Trump has called on Page by name, “So he knows of your existence,” adding later, “You must have been fairly key for one like Donald Trump who has the attention span of two and a half minutes to have remembered your name.”

Fmr Trump FP advisor Carter Page accuses fmr DAG @SallyQYates of being part of the ‘deep state’ pushing back against Trump and @GenFlynn pic.twitter.com/rz25o0XTrk — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) February 20, 2017

Fmr Trump advisor Carter Page tells @jonsnowC4 he “absolutely” regrets @GenFlynn‘s passing, says “he is an individual of great integrity.”⚠️ pic.twitter.com/QmLIF0MFzr — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) February 20, 2017

Watch the full interview here.