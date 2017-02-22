WATCH LIVE: Militarized police set to begin evictions and arrests at Standing Rock camp

Water protectors facing militarized police at Standing Rock camp (Twitter / @NoDAPL_)

A Feb. 22 deadline was announced for evictions to start at the Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota where water protectors have been fighting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Law enforcement in riot gear surrounded the camp on Wednesday as evictions and arrests started.

Last night and into Wednesday, some water protectors began burning down the camp. In his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to resume the construction of both the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

An upside down flag is the symbol for distress. The prayer circle has now become a dance circle #standingrock pic.twitter.com/DCW442No6e — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) February 22, 2017

URGENT. My friends in Standing Rock just sent this to me & asked me to share it. They are surrounded by militarized police RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/plR0Tfaagc — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 21, 2017

Watch live below via BuzzFeed News.