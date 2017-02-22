WATCH LIVE: Militarized police set to begin evictions and arrests at Standing Rock camp
A Feb. 22 deadline was announced for evictions to start at the Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota where water protectors have been fighting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Law enforcement in riot gear surrounded the camp on Wednesday as evictions and arrests started.
Last night and into Wednesday, some water protectors began burning down the camp. In his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to resume the construction of both the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Police eviction raid on #OcetiSakowin camp at #standingrock covered by the brilliant @UR_Ninja security stand set on fire. #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/unwEYhjRLT
— Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) February 22, 2017
An upside down flag is the symbol for distress. The prayer circle has now become a dance circle #standingrock pic.twitter.com/DCW442No6e
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel_) February 22, 2017
URGENT.
My friends in Standing Rock just sent this to me & asked me to share it. They are surrounded by militarized police RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/plR0Tfaagc
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 21, 2017
Watch live below via BuzzFeed News.