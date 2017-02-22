Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Militarized police set to begin evictions and arrests at Standing Rock camp

Erin Corbett

22 Feb 2017 at 18:03 ET                   
Water protectors facing militarized police at Standing Rock camp (Twitter / @NoDAPL_)

A Feb. 22 deadline was announced for evictions to start at the Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota where water protectors have been fighting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Law enforcement in riot gear surrounded the camp on Wednesday as evictions and arrests started.

Last night and into Wednesday, some water protectors began burning down the camp. In his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to resume the construction of both the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Watch live below via BuzzFeed News.

