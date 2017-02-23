Quantcast

Watch Reince Preibus’ cringeworthy reaction to Steve Bannon patting his leg

Sarah K. Burris

23 Feb 2017 at 17:42 ET                   
Steve Bannon touches Reince Priebus' leg (Photo: screen capture)

During a discussion with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon at the conservative conference CPAC, Bannon reached over at one point to touch Priebus’ leg. Priebus quickly brushed it away. However, as the discussion went along, Preibus reportedly touched Bannon’s leg four times.

Reports citing anonymous White House officials and staffers have come out over the month President Donald Trump has been in office that revealed the two men do not get along. Bannon’s old website Breitbart News attacked Priebus, which allegedly angered Bannon.

You can see the video below:

