WATCH: Woman arrested for speaking out at Mitch McConnell’s swanky closed-door luncheon

David Edwards

23 Feb 2017 at 13:23 ET                   
A woman was handcuffed in Covington, Kentucky after interrupting Mitch McConnell (Twitter)

At least one protester was reportedly arrested on Thursday for interrupting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while he was speaking at a closed-door Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Covington, Kentucky.

In video posted on Twitter, the woman can be heard calmly saying, “We want to talk to you. Please come face-to-face with your constituents and stop pay-to-play.”

The woman was later seen in handcuffs being escorted by two police officers.

A second protester also interrupted the Majority Leader, but it was not immediately clear if he was arrested.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
