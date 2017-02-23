WATCH: Woman arrested for speaking out at Mitch McConnell’s swanky closed-door luncheon

A woman was handcuffed in Covington, Kentucky after interrupting Mitch McConnell (Twitter)

At least one protester was reportedly arrested on Thursday for interrupting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while he was speaking at a closed-door Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Covington, Kentucky.

In video posted on Twitter, the woman can be heard calmly saying, “We want to talk to you. Please come face-to-face with your constituents and stop pay-to-play.”

Protester interrupts McConnell at a Chamber lunch in KY, quickly escorted out. pic.twitter.com/etgO463wsQ — jack healy (@jackhealyNYT) February 23, 2017

The woman was later seen in handcuffs being escorted by two police officers.

Dangerous protester at Mitch McConnell's chamber of commerce luncheon. pic.twitter.com/Uc8yibkSHp — dasvidanyaTrump (@dasvidanyaTrump) February 23, 2017

A second protester also interrupted the Majority Leader, but it was not immediately clear if he was arrested.