WATCH: Woman arrested for speaking out at Mitch McConnell’s swanky closed-door luncheon
At least one protester was reportedly arrested on Thursday for interrupting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while he was speaking at a closed-door Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Covington, Kentucky.
In video posted on Twitter, the woman can be heard calmly saying, “We want to talk to you. Please come face-to-face with your constituents and stop pay-to-play.”
Protester interrupts McConnell at a Chamber lunch in KY, quickly escorted out. pic.twitter.com/etgO463wsQ
— jack healy (@jackhealyNYT) February 23, 2017
The woman was later seen in handcuffs being escorted by two police officers.
Dangerous protester at Mitch McConnell's chamber of commerce luncheon. pic.twitter.com/Uc8yibkSHp
— dasvidanyaTrump (@dasvidanyaTrump) February 23, 2017
A second protester also interrupted the Majority Leader, but it was not immediately clear if he was arrested.
2nd protester escorted out for interrupting Sen. McConnell. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/PUwidDJ79j pic.twitter.com/qqtpJd9i7O
— Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) February 23, 2017