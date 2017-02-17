‘What decade is this?’: Mika Brzezinski disgusted by Trump asking black reporter to set up CBC meeting

President Donald Trump caught some flack on Thursday after he asked a black reporter to help set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, as many critics thought he assumed that she had close ties to the group due to her skin color.

On Friday, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted with visible disgust after watching a clip of Trump berating American Urban Radio Network reporter April Ryan and asking her to set up the CBC meeting.

“What decade is this?” she asked incredulously, as her jaw dropped.

“That goes in the category with ‘women’s difficulties,’ because I think he’s going to help us with cramps,” she added, referring to a report in the Washington Post on Friday in which Trump claimed that his wife Melania would be helping with “women’s difficulties” in her role as first lady.

Morning Joe then had Ryan on the program and asked her why she thought Trump had assumed she was friends with the members of the CBC — but she pointedly decided to take the high road.

“I cannot assume what this president was thinking,” she said. “I just won’t believe he wasn’t thinking what everybody’s thinking — I want to believe in a better day in 2017.”

Watch the whole segment below.