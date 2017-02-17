‘You and your family are fired – Love you’: Oklahoma restaurant fires 12 workers after ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Restaurant workers (Photo: Snowpea&Bokchoi/Flickr)

A dozen employees at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa, Oklahoma lost their jobs Friday when they skipped work to show solidarity for “A Day Without Immigrants.”

According to a report from KTUL news, all of the employees are Latinos who felt it was important to participate in the protest. None of them anticipated they would be fired, however.

“They feel like they’ve been unfairly terminated,” one friend translated for the employees.

They’ve been working at the bar and grill since it opened almost two years ago.

“(They’re) upset they stood for something they felt was necessary so the community would stand together, and they got terminated for that,” the friend told KTUL.

To make matters worse, the owner of the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill fired them via text message.

“You and your family are fired,” the text read. “I hope you enjoyed your day off, and you can enjoy many more. Love you.”

In the interview with KTUL, the workers didn’t want to show their faces on camera.

