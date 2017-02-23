Quantcast

‘You can see Bannon’s hand up Reince’s ass’: Internet retches at Trump advisers’ ‘sickening’ CPAC show

David Edwards

23 Feb 2017 at 15:03 ET                   
Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus appear at CPAC (CNN)

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, were roasted by the Internet on Thursday after appearing for their first-ever live interview together.

During an interview with Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) organizer Matt Schlapp, Bannon and Priebus tried with mixed results to appear as dear friends who were working together to enact President Trump’s agenda.

The one thing that both men did agree on was their disdain for the media, which Bannon referred to as the “opposition party.”

And while the CPAC audience was receptive, viewers reacting on the Internet were not as kind.

