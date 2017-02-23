‘You can see Bannon’s hand up Reince’s ass’: Internet retches at Trump advisers’ ‘sickening’ CPAC show

Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus appear at CPAC (CNN)

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, were roasted by the Internet on Thursday after appearing for their first-ever live interview together.

During an interview with Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) organizer Matt Schlapp, Bannon and Priebus tried with mixed results to appear as dear friends who were working together to enact President Trump’s agenda.

The one thing that both men did agree on was their disdain for the media, which Bannon referred to as the “opposition party.”

And while the CPAC audience was receptive, viewers reacting on the Internet were not as kind.

If you look closely you can see Bannon's hand up @Reince's ass. — Christopher R Walker (@TheLoki47) February 23, 2017

Huge insight: Steve Bannon looks like the guy that stands too close to me while I fold my clothes at the laundromat — pizza chef (@slow_virus) February 23, 2017

Steve Bannon may be the most misguided, reprehensible human being to ever have a role in the White House. #CPAC — Troy Montigney (@IndyTroy) February 23, 2017

One of Steve Bannon's objectives is "deconstruction of the administrative state"

ie; CHAOS — LxR (@msrobiinson) February 23, 2017

Priebus and Bannon being forced to name things they like about each other. First time I've seen either of them look uncomfortable lying. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 23, 2017

Of course Bannon is loyal to Trump's agenda…it's Bannon's fucking agenda. — Sergey Scollan (@sms110850) February 23, 2017

President Bannon sobered up long enough to speak I guess. Still sounds like a rambling drunk white supremacist asshole though #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/Lj1tuQQ8XU — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) February 23, 2017

You can just tell Steve Bannon big dogs the shit out of Preibus in meetings. — Nick Hackworth (@nickhackworth) February 23, 2017

Pres Bannon's voice is much higher than I imagined. With such deep hatred in his soul, I expected a deeper voice #CPAC2017 — lucky lady (@luckyladymom) February 23, 2017

In case anyone's counting, Priebus has touched Bannon's leg four times during this 18 minute interview — Olivia Becker (@oliviaLbecker) February 23, 2017

OMG. Steve Bannon and Rience Preibus are scary as HELL. Someone stop them!!!!!! — Sandy bogart (@sandy_bogart) February 23, 2017

This #CPAC "lovefest" between Steven Bannon and Reince Priebus is sickening. The normalization of White Supremacy personified. #RESIST — Naomi's Dad (@djunknowndj) February 23, 2017

Steve Bannon pushing "economic nationalism," which means supporting tariffs, which is about as anti-conservative as it gets. #CPAC2017 — Curtis Jackson (@cjacksonwxyz) February 23, 2017

Steve Bannon looks like those clumps of seaweed that wash up on the shoreline. — Bae-telgeuse.* (@uncletypewriter) February 23, 2017

Steve Bannon looking like his supply of Aryan children's blood is running low he's got some dark circles — nah (@caitlin_harperr) February 23, 2017

What is this thing on TV w/ Bannon & Priebus? 'Road Rules: Nuclear Apocalypse' Reunion Show? — Johnny Killoran (@metroville) February 23, 2017

You can picture Priebus and Bannon at their trial in the Hague. — Robert Yasumura (@teamyasumura) February 23, 2017

"My flesh is actually rum cake" – Steve Bannon #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/sbabUqYjbE — Mike Denison (@mikd33) February 23, 2017

Bannon is taking Nationalism mainstream right now. The CPAC crowd is eating it up. Man this is scary. — Andrew Hibbard (@andrewhibbard) February 23, 2017