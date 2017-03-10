Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

10 weird little aliens you can find right here on Earth

Popular Science

23 Mar 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
MANTIS SHRIMP

The strangest creatures already live among us Sure, we’d all love to traipse over to Europa and go hunting for alien lifeforms. But in the meantime, we can enjoy the weirdos that already live right here on Earth. Here are 10 of our favorite Earth-dwelling aliens—organisms so strange they seem otherworldly. Wikimedia Commons The ocean is…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m president, you’re not’: Here are the 5 craziest quotes from Trump’s bonkers Time interview
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+