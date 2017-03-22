‘A credible investigation cannot be conducted this way’: Schiff slams Nunes for tipping off Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff (Mark Wilson : Getty Images)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House, briefing him on information collected as part of the committee’s investigation into surveillance of the Trump team between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — a top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee — released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing “grave concerns” that “a credible investigation cannot be conducted” after the Chairman provided information to the White House.

Read the full statement below.