Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘A credible investigation cannot be conducted this way’: Schiff slams Nunes for tipping off Trump

Erin Corbett

22 Mar 2017 at 16:44 ET                   
Rep. Adam Schiff (Mark Wilson : Getty Images)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House, briefing him on information collected as part of the committee’s investigation into surveillance of the Trump team between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — a top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee — released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing “grave concerns” that “a credible investigation cannot be conducted” after the Chairman provided information to the White House.

Read the full statement below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A dog and pony show’: Fox News’ John Roberts says Nunes revelations don’t clarify anything
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+