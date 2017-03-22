‘A dog and pony show’: Fox News’ John Roberts says Nunes revelations don’t clarify anything

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts (Screen capture)

Fox News commentator John Roberts dismissed Wednesday’s revelations by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) that members of then-President-elect Trump’s team were surveilled when their communications turned up in FISA investigations.

“It sounds like we have only a sliver of what’s there,” said anchor Shepard Smith.

Roberts said that Pres. Trump feels “somewhat” vindicated by the findings, telling reporters, “I very much appreciate that they found what they found.”

However, the president’s accusations of wiretapping refer to the period leading up to the 2016 election. Nunes’ revelations of surveillance of Trump and his transition team — upon which Nunes served — concern the weeks between Election Day and Trump’s inauguration.

Roberts pointed out that there are serious questions regarding Nunes’ actions, that the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee — upon finding out that the transition team he served on was surveilled — went straight to the target of that surveillance to tell him about it.

“There is a certain — and I’m probably going to get in a little bit of trouble from Trump supporters for saying this — a certain sense of dog and pony show about this whole thing,” Roberts said, “that he didn’t just call down to the White House, that he made a show of coming down to the White House almost on an emergency basis and briefing the president about all of this so that the president had that information in hand the next time he faced the White House pool in there and could talk about it.”

Roberts hinted that it seemed “coordinated” before walking that back and saying that there was “a sense of urgency” to getting the information into the president’s hands.

Watch the video, embedded below: