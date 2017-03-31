‘A lot of dead Russians’: Bill Maher grills Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger Stone

Roger Stone and Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s “albino confidant” Roger Stone appeared Friday on “Real Time” with Bill Maher to try and set the record straight on collusion with the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Stone tried to tell Maher that this whole Russia problem happened because of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s “reset” began to cause problems. He claimed that this is really all about Syria and the war in which the United States differs with Russia on how to fight it.

“This is not about Syria this is about America. This is about war,” Maher said.

If you’re going to engage in espionage would you really do that on twitter? Stone said.

“Looking at who’s in the white house!” Maher responded

He then asked Stone how Trump could say that none of his campaign staff had connections to Russians when it’s been proven that they have. Stone attempted to claim that none had but Maher outright called him a liar.

Stone fought back each bit of evidence Maher brought up that proved that Trump’s staffers met with Russians or people with close ties to Russia. He questioned Maher on where the evidence came from because groups like the CIA and FBI are the ones that were involved in things like Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, Benghazi and a slew of other bits of misinformation.

Watch their exchange below:

