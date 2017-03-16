Aides soothed Trump’s fury over travel ban with glowing coverage by Greta Van Susteren: report

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump was reportedly furious that yet another judge had shot down his second travel ban — and his aides had to scramble to calm him down before he did his big rally in Nashville on Wednesday.

Politico reports that Trump showed up late to his Nashville rally, and that he was still furious about having his travel ban blocked when he got there.

The president’s aides tried to put him in a better mood by showing him soothing cable TV news footage of attorney Alan Dershowitz saying that Trump’s travel ban was on more solid legal ground than recent court rulings suggest.

“White House officials traveling with him tried to cheer the president up by showing him remarks that Harvard University Law professor Alan Dershowitz made on Greta Van Susteren’s MSNBC show, arguing that the Supreme Court would never uphold the court’s ruling,” Politico writes.

Although this apparently worked to put the president in a better mood, he still ranted that the judge’s ruling against the ban made America look “weak” during his speech at the rally.