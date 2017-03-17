Amy Schumer blames sexist right-wing harassment campaign for sinking her Netflix special

Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “The Leather Special,” which premiered on Netflix last week, has been slammed by online reviewers. The more than 2,000 responses are an almost uninterrupted stream of 1 stars, the platform’s lowest rating.

In an Instagram post, Schumer said that the low ratings are part of a concerted alt-right campaign to sink her career. The comedian defended her work and called out media outlets for failing to report on online attacks against her.

“The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do,” she wrote. “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave.”

Schumer directed her fans to a Splitsider article that appears to show online organizing on forums like Reddit specifically targeting Schumar’s work. The Splitsider article notes:

The nasty reviews continue to stream in. Some claim to have no links to the alt-right and are just disappointed former fans. But other comments either make direct references to the alt-right or attack Schumar in strikingly sexist ways. A few examples: