‘Anything is possible’: Spicer admits White House may have given info Nunes to defend Trump’s wiretap claim

Sean Spicer (Fox Business/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer admitted on Monday that it was “possible” that someone at the White House leaked surveillance information to House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) that was later used to defend President Donald Trump’s wiretap allegations.

Nunes confirmed this week that he received intelligence about the alleged surveillance while visiting White House grounds. He has insisted, however, that White House staffers were not the source of the information.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, Spicer was asked if he could say affirmatively that Nunes was not given the information by White House staff. A week earlier, Spicer had claimed that the idea did not “pass the smell test.”

“I can’t say 100 percent that I know anything he briefed him on,” Spicer explained. “I can tell you through his public comments is he has said he had multiple sources that he came to a conclusion on. The degree to which any of those sources weighed on the ultimate outcome of what he came to a decision on, I don’t know.”

“So it’s possible,” one White House correspondent pressed.

“Anything is possible,” Spicer admitted.

Watch the video below from Fox Business, broadcast March 27, 2017.