Ari Fleischer defends Trump conspiracies: If Americans didn’t want this they would’ve voted for Hillary

If Americans didn’t want President Donald Trump’s wild conspiracy theories they would have voted for Hillary Clinton. At least, that’s what former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer concluded on CNN Friday.

In an interview with Brooke Baldwin, Fleischer did say that Trump’s tweet about wiretapping was a waste of breath and an “immense waste of finger movement.” According to him, Trump’s tweet was “something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Baldwin asked him if he were Sean Spicer defending Trump how he would have done it. All Fleischer could say was that Trump “went too far.” As someone whose job it is to carry the word of the president to the people, all Spicer can do is say what Trump has said about the incident.

“So, unless the president says I made a mistake, Sean must do what the president asks him to do. That’s his job,” he continued.

He went on to say that he’s never been put in a similar position as Spicer for anyone he’s worked for.

“Donald Trump is unique,” he said. “It’s one of his strengths and one of his weaknesses. If America wanted somebody who doesn’t do these kinds of things, they would have elected Hillary Clinton. America knew we were electing an outsider who had no governmental experience, who is not a smooth operator. But they wanted, by design, somebody to go to Washington and change things and to break things and improve the economy. That was the focus of the election an that’s why I’m perfectly comfortable saying there’s a whole lot of behaviors that Donald Trump engages that I just take with a grain of salt. Some of them are bragging, some of it’s being — my counter tops are the best counter tops in any building you could ever buy. Nobody’s lobbies are better than my lobbies!”

