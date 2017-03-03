Arkansas missionary who ran orphanage in Haiti accused of raping girls he was supposed to be protecting

A 35-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested for sexually abusing children in an orphanage that he and his wife ran in Jacmel, a coastal city in Haiti.

According to the Miami Herald, Daniel Pye allegedly raped children in his care and retaliated when confronted: he fired the mother of a girl he abused for years, starting when she was six. Much of the case against him is based on testimony from the victim. “She said PYE had sexually abused her every day, whether his wife was home or not, beginning in 2008, when she was approximately six (6) years old, and ending … in 2011,” according to a complaint obtained by the Miami Herald. Other victims also testified against him to authorities.

Pye and has wife appear to have posted to a blog called “Pye’s in Haiti,” which appears to show photos of the family and the children in their charge. In 2010, Daniel Pye was detained in Haiti under mysterious circumstances.