Bharara hints in tweet that he was fired because he was investigating Trump

David Ferguson

12 Mar 2017 at 18:45 ET                   
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara (Wikipedia.com)

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is not going quietly along with the Trump administration’s plan to remove him from office.

On Sunday, TheHill.com reported, the Obama-appointed director of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sent out a tweet comparing himself to a group of anti-corruption reformers who were fired because they got too close to exposing their governor’s corruption.

The Moreland Commission was established in July of 2013 by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and charged with rooting out corruption in the state government. However, the group was disbanded by the governor within a year because, Reuters said, it was coming too close to exposing Cuomo’s own shady dealings.

“Wow,” tweeted David Corn of Mother Jones. “Moreland Commission was created by Cuomo to probe NYS corruption & then disbanded by him. Is Bharara implying he was probing Trump?”

ProPublica said, “Context: The Moreland Commission was on the trail of NY corruption…until Gov Cuomo killed it.”

Bharara, who was known to be pursuing multiple lines of investigation against Fox News and his efforts at fighting Russian organized crime in the U.S. earned him a lifetime ban from entering Russia by Pres. Vladimir Putin.

Bharara was fired by Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday after he refused to comply with an order by Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
