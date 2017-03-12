Bharara hints in tweet that he was fired because he was investigating Trump

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara (Wikipedia.com)

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is not going quietly along with the Trump administration’s plan to remove him from office.

On Sunday, TheHill.com reported, the Obama-appointed director of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sent out a tweet comparing himself to a group of anti-corruption reformers who were fired because they got too close to exposing their governor’s corruption.

By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 12, 2017

The Moreland Commission was established in July of 2013 by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and charged with rooting out corruption in the state government. However, the group was disbanded by the governor within a year because, Reuters said, it was coming too close to exposing Cuomo’s own shady dealings.

“Wow,” tweeted David Corn of Mother Jones. “Moreland Commission was created by Cuomo to probe NYS corruption & then disbanded by him. Is Bharara implying he was probing Trump?”

Wow. Moreland Commission was created by Cuomo to probe NYS corruption & then disbanded by him. Is Bharara implying he was probing Trump? https://t.co/Z1p1rCKHbv — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 12, 2017

ProPublica said, “Context: The Moreland Commission was on the trail of NY corruption…until Gov Cuomo killed it.”

Context: The Moreland Commission was on the trail of NY corruption…until Gov Cuomo killed it. https://t.co/RC99m2Q8is https://t.co/fwzzz3lH1k — ProPublica (@ProPublica) March 12, 2017

Bharara, who was known to be pursuing multiple lines of investigation against Fox News and his efforts at fighting Russian organized crime in the U.S. earned him a lifetime ban from entering Russia by Pres. Vladimir Putin.

Bharara was fired by Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday after he refused to comply with an order by Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign.