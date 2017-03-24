Bill Maher nails what was wrong with the GOP healthcare bill: ‘If you like your doctor, go f*ck yourself’

Bill Maher (Photo: Twitter)

Bill Maher’s audience celebrated the GOP’s “pull” of the repeal and replace of Obamacare.

It was a major blow for President Donald Trump, not only because Trump put the full weight of the White House behind it. “You know how Putin feels about failure,” Maher noted.

He was shocked that somehow, Speaker Paul Ryan managed to write a bill that covered even fewer people than if Congress simply repealed Obamacare.

“Their version of health care was ‘if you like your doctor you can go f*ck yourself!'” Maher joked. Yet, the tea party group, The Freedom Caucus, still refused support the GOP’s bill.

Maher said that the GOP really must admit at this point that “crafting legislation is not their thing.” They have many other things they do well: “screaming into the phone at talk radio, naming buildings after Reagan, secret gay sex at highway rest stops — yes but not legislation,” Maher said.

Maher also noted that the “real descent into a banana republic” is that Ivanka Trump finally worked out a deal so she could actually work in the west wing of White House and will be given classified information. But she won’t be receiving a salary. Maher noted that it was probably because she’s a woman. She did work out a deal, according to Maher, that the nuclear codes will be carried in an Ivanka Trump handbag.

