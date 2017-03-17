Quantcast

Bill Maher zaps Trump on ‘wiretap’ lies: His tiny hands make it easier to pull stuff out of his a**

David Ferguson

17 Mar 2017 at 22:21 ET                   
Bill Maher (The Messy Truth, screenshot)

During his opening monologue on Friday night’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher assailed Pres. Donald Trump’s budget for its short-sightedness and the president himself for clinging to the unsubstantiated story that former Pres. Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Towers in the weeks ahead of the 2016 election.

This week the Trump administration cut funding for Meals on Wheels, Public Broadcasting and other agencies serving children, elderly people and the poor.

“President Crazypants,” Maher said, “based on nothing,” accused Obama of tapping his phones.

He’s clung to that story in spite of the fact that he’s been able to produce no evidence to support it and even Fox News is walking away from its own talking head Andrew Napolitano’s statements on the matter.

Finally, Maher said, we’ve found something Trump is uniquely qualified for.

“That’s the great thing about tiny hands. It makes it easier for you to pull stuff right out of your a**,” he quipped.

What is Trump going to have to do, Maher asked Republicans, before they’ll finally put on the brakes. Does he have to strip naked and roll around on the White House lawn eating grass and yelling, “Vroom! Vroom! I’m a lawnmower?'”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
