Bush-era White House attorney: I’m worried about KGB agents in the West Wing or National Security Council

Bush-era lawyer Richard Painter (Photo: Screen capture)

George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer, Richard Painter, was disturbed by retired Gen Michael Flynn’s Russian ties as well as President Donald Trump’s connections.

“It makes no sense to run a government this way,” Painter complained about Flynn being allowed to work for foreign agents while also working for the American government. Painter said that the administration claimed Trump didn’t even know while saying he was “draining the swamp” while also bringing in those with Russian ties.

“This is a completly chaotic situation, and then Gen. Flynn lied about his contacts with the Russians, lied to the vice president, and we’ve had the attorney general in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee say he did not contact the Russians when he had contacts with the Russians,” Painter continued, railing on the Trump administration.

“People are not being honest about their foreign contacts, and talk about this ‘deep state theory’ as if there are somehow Obama moles in the government under the Trump administration,” Painter went on. “It’s the KGB agents running around the west wing or the national security council.

Even host Don Lemon was shocked by the comments. “Wow, wow!” he exclaimed. “That is a pretty strong — that’s pretty strong, Richard.”

Watch Painter’s full assessment below: