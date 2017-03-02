Busted again: Fox caught using ‘militant Nazi’ collaborator as expert on Swedish violence

Cheryl Casone speaks to Ingrid Carlqvist (Fox Business/screen grab)

Fox Business Network reportedly used a neo-Nazi collaborator to bolster President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Sweden was experiencing an uptick in violence due to Muslim immigrants.

Just days after Fox News host Bill O’Reilly admitted that his show falsely billed Nils Bildt as a Swedish national security adviser, the Swedish magazine Expo has uncovered a guest on the Fox Business Network who may be even more troubling.

On Feb. 21, Fox Business host Cheryl Casone asked “Swedish columnist Ingrid Carlqvist” to push back on the president’s critics without mentioning her guest’s right-wing extremist views or ties to the Swedish neo-Nazi movement, according to Expo.

“What the viewers are never told is that Ingrid Carlqvist has been a central player in the anti-Muslim counter-jihad movement,” the magazine reports on Thursday. “Nor are the viewers made aware that she recently accused ‘representatives of the ethnic group of Jews’ in Sweden of being behind Sweden’s cultural diversity, a conspiracy theory that Swedish nazis have long promoted.”

The report continues:

In recent years, Ingrid Carlqvist has moved closer to the openly racist, white supremacist milieu in Sweden. She recently declared her willingness to collaborate with the Nordic Resistance Movement, a militant nazi group. Last year she was one of the speakers at Stockholm’s annual fascist conference “Identitarian Ideas”. She also attended this year’s conference, where a new alliance between the organizers and the American Alt-Right movement and Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute was announced. Spencer gained international notoriety after giving a speech in praise of Donald Trump in which he yelled “Hail Trump!”, while large sections of the audience stretched out their right arms in a Hitler salute

Read the entire report here.