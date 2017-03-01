BUSTED: Sessions spoke to Russian ambassador during campaign — despite telling Congress he had no contact

Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R-AL) spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergery Kislyak last year and failed to disclose the conversations when asked about possible contacts between President Donald Trump and Russian officials, the Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, one of the meetings took place in September, as mounting evidence indicated that Russia was attempting to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. Another occurred in July. At the time, Sessions was a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

Sessions has repeatedly refused to recuse himself from the DOJ investigation into Russian interferences and possible ties between the Kremlin and Trump associates.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.