‘Can no one go to the White House anymore?’: Devin Nunes snaps at reporters for questioning his ethics

Elizabeth Preza

27 Mar 2017 at 16:47 ET                   
Republican congressman Devin Nunes (Latvian Foreign Ministry/Flickr)

House Intel Chair Devin Nunes on Monday defended meeting an intelligence source on White House grounds a day before he revealed that Donald Trump and a member of the transition team may have been “incidentally” surveilled by U.S. intelligence agencies.

“I had to go to the White House to meet with a source,” Nunes told the Washington Post’s Robert Costa. “Can no one go to the White House anymore?”

Nunes roiled fellow members of the House Intelligence Committee last week after he unilaterally decided to inform the president and the press about potential legal surveillance that may have included communications with Trump or his associated.

Nunes, a former member of Trump’s transition team, refused to identify the source of this new intelligence, but at a press conference Wednesday he was unable to assure reporters the information did not come from the White House.
The Trump administration has repeatedly berated journalists for using anonymous sources in their reporting.

