Carter Page: It’s ‘a proven fact’ Trump Tower was surveilled because my phone ‘may’ have been tapped

Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

In a letter to members of the Senate intelligence committee, Carter Page—a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump—wrote to Congress claiming, without evidence, that his phone was tapped last year, the Guardian reports.

The letter, addressed to Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA), chairman and vice-chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, references news reports that indicate the FBI may have conducted surveillance during an investigation of ties between Russia and Trump campaign officials. Page appears to suggest such surveillance would bolster the president’s currently unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in October 2016. Trump has thus far provided no evidence to back that up, instead demanding a Congressional investigation into his dubious accusation.

“Having spoken in favor of some of Mr Trump’s policies on other Fox News Group programs during the 2016 campaign as a campaign surrogate and given the peaceful relationship I have had with Russian citizens since my years in the US Navy, it may be understandable why I would be an associated political target if such sick activities had indeed been committed as alleged in the previously cited media reports,” Page wrote.

“For your information, I have frequently dined in Trump Grill, had lunch in Trump Café, had coffee meetings in the Starbucks at Trump Tower, attended events and spent many hours in campaign headquarters on the fifth floor last year,” he continued. “As a sister skyscraper in Manhattan, my office at the IBM Building (590 Madison Avenue) is literally connected to the Trump Tower building by an atrium.”

“If prior media reports may be believed that surveillance was indeed undertaken against me and other Trump supporters, it should be essentially deemed as a proven fact that the American people’s concerns that Trump Tower was under surveillance last year is entirely correct,” he added.

In an email to the Guardian, Page said he’s “more than happy” to testify to Congress, but said he had no proof his phone was surveilled.

“My phone looks clean to me,” he wrote. “More to the point and if they were indeed doing a J. Edgar Hoover-style political attack based on my beliefs, nothing I’ve ever written or said on it could be possibly construed as breaking any U.S. Law … as per the false evidence and concocted allegations of the Lying Crooked Hillary campaign.”