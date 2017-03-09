Chris Cuomo utterly destroys Sean Spicer’s schizophrenic answers on FBI probe of Trump

Chris Cuomo presents flow chart of Sean Spicer's evolving answers (CNN/screen grab)

CNN host Chris Cuomo provided an outlandish explanation on Thursday for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s quick flip-flop about whether President Donald Trump was under investigation by the U.S. government.

Following Trump’s claim that he was illegally wiretapped by President Barack Obama, Spicer was asked at Wednesday’s press conference if law enforcement was actively investigating the president.

Spicer initially said that “we need to find out” if the president is under investigation. But after receiving a note from a White House staffer, he changed his story.

“There is no reason we have to think that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever,” Spicer told reporters. “The tweet dealt with wiretaps during the campaign, the other is an investigation. They are two separate issues. And there is no reason to believe that there is any type of investigation with respect to the Department of Justice.”

Cuomo lampooned Spicer on Thursday with his own comic rendition of what the note may have looked like.

“You think this might explain why he seemed to go in seven directions?” Cuomo wondered.

Political analyst David Drucker suggested that Trump tweeted his attack on President Obama without first checking the facts with his staff.

“And then his aides are left to clean up the mess,” Drucker said. “And of course we beat up on them, ‘How come you can’t explain it? You need to explain what’s really going on.'”

“They don’t know what’s going on,” he added. “There’s no proof of anything that the president said, but they are left trying to make it sound legitimate. And that’s a really hard thing to do.”

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast March 9, 2017.