CNN producer praises all-male PR photo as ‘the future of media’ — and feels the wrath of the Internet

Casey Neistat, Anthony Bourdain, Jake Tapper, W. Kamau Bell and Jeff Zucker (Hollywood Reporter)

A CNN producer who praised a Hollywood Reporter magazine cover with all-male talent as “the future of media” left Twitter users aghast on Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, CNN senior producer Josiah Daniel Ryan shared the Hollywood Reporter cover, which features Casey Neistat, Anthony Bourdain, Jake Tapper, W. Kamau Bell and CNN President Jeff Zucker.

“The future of media looks like this,” Ryan wrote.

Readers on Twitter quickly pushed back. Ryan had not responded to his critics at the time of publication.