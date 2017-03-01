CNN producer praises all-male PR photo as ‘the future of media’ — and feels the wrath of the Internet
A CNN producer who praised a Hollywood Reporter magazine cover with all-male talent as “the future of media” left Twitter users aghast on Wednesday.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, CNN senior producer Josiah Daniel Ryan shared the Hollywood Reporter cover, which features Casey Neistat, Anthony Bourdain, Jake Tapper, W. Kamau Bell and CNN President Jeff Zucker.
“The future of media looks like this,” Ryan wrote.
The future of media looks like this.
Proud to be part of this team. @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell and @CNN chief Zucker pic.twitter.com/B7enhLXqYd
— Josiah Daniel Ryan (@JosiahRyan) March 1, 2017
Readers on Twitter quickly pushed back. Ryan had not responded to his critics at the time of publication.
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN
The future of media is 100% straight men and 4/5 white? Nope.Nopeity Nope.
— Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) March 1, 2017
@_shireenahmed_ @CelesteHeadlee @JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell Straight whites dudes gonna straight white dude
— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) March 1, 2017
.@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN Gents, not one of you noticed "We're all dudes. That doesn't seem right."
— Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan: The future of media has no women?
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN entirely male? They're great journos. But the statement is incorrect.
— Cassie Fambro (@CassieFambro) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan nope, try again
— Caille Millner (@caillemillner) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN great Women's History Month post!! woooo!!!!
— rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) March 1, 2017
.@THR @JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell Guys, if you take part in PR excluding women, you're part of the problem.
— Sue Hovey (@SueHovey) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN @THR someone has to answer for this
— Birthday March 1st (@ValerieComplex) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN Y'all are delightful, but the future has no ladies?
— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN Did EVEN ONE of you bring the lack of ?? up to @THR brass? Pls say yes…
— Lisa Davidson (@lisa_b_davidson) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN REALLY COOL statement to make on the first day of women's history month. pic.twitter.com/Sz2BXEAtwy
— Shira Wilson (@ShiraDWilson) March 1, 2017
Future of media is a sausage fest. Cool. Got it. ????@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN
— Shea Wong (@MrsSheaWong) March 1, 2017