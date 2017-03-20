FBI chief James Comey confirms Trump campaign’s ties to Russia are under investigation

FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on July 7, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)

On Monday, FBI director James Comey testified before the House Intelligence Committee. In the widely anticipated hearing, the head of the FBI confirmed the existence of an FBI investigation into Russia’s role in the US election.

“As you know it is our practice not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations. In unusual circumstances, that might be appropriate,” Comey said. He then noted that these are unusual circumstances.

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said.

Earlier in the morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to make his case.

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Meanwhile on Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained that Donald Trump’s allegations that Trump Tower was wiretapped were damaging to America’s global relationships.

“What the President said was just patently false, and the wrecking ball it created now has banged into our British allies and our German allies,” Schiff said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

On Monday morning, Schiff also took to Twitter to dispute Trump’s claims.

Your suggestion British wiretapped you & jape with Merkel are harming our relationships with key allies. This is called "collateral damage." — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 20, 2017

The intelligence community concluded the Russians will interfere again. This is why full investigation is important to country. Please stop. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 20, 2017

Comey’s testimony was expected to put the rumors to rest.