FBI chief James Comey confirms Trump campaign’s ties to Russia are under investigation

Tana Ganeva

20 Mar 2017 at 10:38 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on July 7, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)

On Monday, FBI director James Comey testified before the House Intelligence Committee. In the widely anticipated hearing, the head of the FBI confirmed the existence of an FBI investigation into Russia’s role in the US election.

“As you know it is our practice not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations. In unusual circumstances, that might be appropriate,” Comey said. He then noted that these are unusual circumstances.

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said.

Earlier in the morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to make his case.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained that Donald Trump’s allegations that Trump Tower was wiretapped were damaging to America’s global relationships.

“What the President said was just patently false, and the wrecking ball it created now has banged into our British allies and our German allies,” Schiff said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

On Monday morning, Schiff also took to Twitter to dispute Trump’s claims.

Comey’s testimony was expected to put the rumors to rest.

James Comey: 'No evidence' to back Trump's claims about Obama wiretap
