Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kellyanne Conway explains feet on Oval Office couch: ‘I certainly meant no disrespect’

NJ.com

01 Mar 2017 at 10:19 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway

TRENTON — New Jersey native Kellyanne Conway apologized Tuesday night following a daylong uproar from critics who took her to task for putting her feet on a couch in the Oval Office. Conway, who grew up in South Jersey and currently serves as counselor to President Donald Trump, sparked a brouhaha on social media after images…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
LISTEN: White House counterterrorism czar refuses to say whether he thinks Islam is a religion
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+