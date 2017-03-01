Kellyanne Conway explains feet on Oval Office couch: ‘I certainly meant no disrespect’
TRENTON — New Jersey native Kellyanne Conway apologized Tuesday night following a daylong uproar from critics who took her to task for putting her feet on a couch in the Oval Office. Conway, who grew up in South Jersey and currently serves as counselor to President Donald Trump, sparked a brouhaha on social media after images…
