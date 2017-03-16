Quantcast

‘Damned monster’: NYT columnist reams Trump for axing low-income heating assistance ‘so folks freeze’

David Edwards

16 Mar 2017 at 12:07 ET                   
Woman praying - Shutterstock

New York Times columnist Charles Blow added his voice to a growing chorus of people opposed to President Donald Trump’s cuts to programs helping the poorest Americans.

In a budget to be released on Thursday, Trump is expected to slash funding for departments that have long been targets for conservatives, including funding for the arts, environmental protection, programs to fight addiction to opioids and Meals on Wheels.

Blow reacted in a tweet on Thursday by blasting Trump for cutting the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

And Blow wasn’t the only one.

