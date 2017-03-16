‘Damned monster’: NYT columnist reams Trump for axing low-income heating assistance ‘so folks freeze’

Woman praying - Shutterstock

New York Times columnist Charles Blow added his voice to a growing chorus of people opposed to President Donald Trump’s cuts to programs helping the poorest Americans.

In a budget to be released on Thursday, Trump is expected to slash funding for departments that have long been targets for conservatives, including funding for the arts, environmental protection, programs to fight addiction to opioids and Meals on Wheels.

Blow reacted in a tweet on Thursday by blasting Trump for cutting the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

What kind of damned MONSTER proposes a budget like this?!!! Eliminating low income heating assistance?!!! So folks freeze?…#trumpbudget pic.twitter.com/dBzSFjsRpn — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 16, 2017

And Blow wasn’t the only one.

The #trumpbudget cuts off low income heating assistance, but at least poor Trump voters have that red hat to keep their heads warm. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 16, 2017

If Trump is seeking to eliminate low income heating assistance then no hope that low income water, sewer assistance will ever materialize https://t.co/EyfdbPJNV1 — Amena H. Saiyid (@amenasaiyid) March 16, 2017

Unlikely Trump's cuts to Meals on Wheels and elderly home heating assistance make it through Congress, but he's shown you his priorities — Matt Spence (@mattspencedc) March 16, 2017

I'm frustrated and annoyed by the cutting of the NEA and NEH but the assholes are cutting Meals on Meals and heat for the poor. I mean. — Travis Bedard (@travisbedard) March 16, 2017