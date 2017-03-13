Quantcast

Dem rep. calls on Trump to stop deporting veterans: ‘About 1,400’ have already been removed from US

David Edwards

13 Mar 2017 at 09:59 ET                   
This October 19, 2014 US Army handout photo shows members of the US Army 101st Airborne Division, arriving in Monrovia, Liberia to provide assistance during the Ebola crisis (AFP Photo/Staff Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez)

A U.S. congressman from Texas has called on his fellow lawmakers to force President Donald Trump to stop deporting U.S. veterans.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (R-TX) told Rio Grande Guardian that “around 1,400” veterans who were not U.S. citizens — but fought for the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan — had been deported in recent years.

Gonzalez said that he is “looking for a Republican colleague to join me” in co-sponsoring a bill that would allow immigrant veterans to stay in the U.S.

“It is the most American thing to do,” he explained. “To take of our veterans who fought for us. Many were highly decorated veterans that were in Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of them came hope with high levels of PTSD. We didn’t offer them the mental healthcare they needed to transition them back into society.”

“These are folks who have never had any legal trouble in their life,” the congressman pointed out. “They were discharged honorably. They get into a little trouble and they are deported.”

Gonzalez called the deportations were “a real indictment on our country.”

“If you fought for this country, you certainly deserve to live in it,” he said.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
