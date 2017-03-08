Dem rep. trolls GOP with amendment requiring health bill to meet Trump’s ‘insurance for all’ promise

House Ways and Means Committee debates Republican health care reform law (ABC/screen grab)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) on Tuesday tried to force the Republican Party to uphold President Donald Trump’s promise of “insurance for everybody.”

During a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the Republican plan to replace President Barack Obama’s health care reform law, Blumenauer became the first lawmaker to offer an amendment to the GOP bill.

Blumenauer’s amendment would prevent any of the provisions in the American Health Care Act to take effect until the Congressional Budget Office could verify that the law would provide “coverage for all tax payers.”

NOW: Rep. Blumenauer offers amendment to certify that GOP health care bill meets @POTUS promise of "insurance for everybody." — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 8, 2017

And the first amendment! Blumenauer pushes universal coverage, calling it the "Trump Promise Test" pic.twitter.com/lDSEmfikBz — Zachary Tracer (@ZTracer) March 8, 2017

Democrats said that Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) immediately ruled that the amendment was “not in order.”

NOW: Rep. Blumenauer offers amendment to certify that GOP health care bill meets @POTUS promise of "insurance for everybody." — Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 8, 2017

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) also offered an amendment to force the president to release his tax returns, but that amendment was voted down by Republicans on the committee.