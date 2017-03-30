Quantcast

‘Didn’t take long for the swamp to drain Trump’: Freedom Caucus members hit back after Trump threat

Brad Reed

30 Mar 2017 at 10:30 ET                   
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) (Gage Skidmore, Flickr

President Donald Trump lashed out at the House Freedom Caucus on Thursday, and swore that he would “fight” them in 2018 if they didn’t start backing his agenda.

Two Freedom Caucus members quickly hit back at Trump, with one suggesting that Washington, D.C. has already made him corrupt.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) tweeted that it “didn’t take long for the swamp to drain Donald Trump.” He also told the president that there’s “no shame” in it because “almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment.”

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), meanwhile, told MSNBC that it was “unfortunate” that Trump said that the Freedom Caucus threatened the entire Republican agenda.

“We’re not fighting the president, we’re trying to honor what we ran on,” Yoho explained.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a conservative Republican who is not a Freedom Caucus member, said that the president’s decision to attack fellow Republicans showed that he was getting very comfortable in the “swamp” of Washington, D.C.

“It’s a swamp, not a hot tub,” he said. “We both came here to drain it.”

He then pointed out that the health care plan Trump embraced polled at a measly 17% approval.

