Dinosaur sex: scientist says we might be wrong about the dinos
When it comes to dinosaur sex, don’t jump to conclusions. That’s the message of one paleontologist, who says there isn’t enough evidence to tell between male and female dinos based on the shape of their bones alone, differences between the genders that are known as sexual dimorphism. According to his analysis in the journal Paleobiology, many…
