Even Tea Party Govs. LePage and Bevin are spooked by Trump budget’s draconian cuts

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget has been drawing predictable criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, but a new report claims that even Tea Party favorites such as Maine Gov. Paul LePage and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin are worried as well.

The New York Times reports that during a conversation with White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently, both Bevin and LePage expressed concerns about some of the massive cuts proposed in the Trump budget to key programs that benefit their states.

Bevin was particularly upset by the White Houses’s plan to defund the Appalachian Regional Commission, which the Times describes as “an economic development agency that spans 13 states and steers millions of dollars in federal money to Kentucky.”

LePage, meanwhile, questioned the White House’s plans to cut low-income housing aid.

Although neither of these governors have gone public with their gripes yet, the Times notes that their private opposition is symbolic of the difficulties that the Trump administration will have in making its proposed budget a reality.