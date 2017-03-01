Ex-NSA analyst rips Trump for exploiting ‘trapped’ widow: ‘She didn’t want to stand up — we know why’

David Edwards 01 Mar 2017 at 10:41 ET

Former NSA analyst and columnist John Schindler reacted in horror on Tuesday after seeing Trump “exploit” Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Chief Petty Officer William (Ryan) Owens.

According to Schindler, the president crossed the line during his address to a joint session of Congress when he used Carryn Owens as a political prop.

Schindler immediately expressed his disgust on Twitter.

Snr Chief Owens’ widow…for God’s sake leave this poor woman alone. Trump gloating, of course…talking the Bible. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

Anybody who saw the faces of the Joint Chiefs tonight when the cam hit them knows exactly what the US military thinks of Trump. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

@20committee I like to call it resting military coup face pic.twitter.com/z92PQ0yVxC — Jason Bainbridge (@WhileInTheWild) March 1, 2017

We’re here to defend our hard-earned freedoms. No whining. We don’t play nice, we don’t care, and we don’t take prisoners. #JeSuisDeepState — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

Bad decisions happen. War is war. Right until POTUS publicly exploits a widow whose husband’s body is still warm. Fuck that. Fuck all that. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

.@mdfsmith1 @Christi64297529 she was trapped. Literally. Terrible abuse of a grieving widow. She didn’t want to stand up. We know why. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

If watching POTUS publicly exploit S/Chief Owens’ grieving widow didn’t make your skin crawl, I worry about you — as an American & a human. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

So “the generals” got S/Chief Owens killed, but let’s spotlight his widow on live TV. Has Stockholm Syndrome overtaken the whole country? — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

I have sympathy for Trump voters who got scammed. It happens. Got none for DC RW pundits who want to pretend that Trump just isn’t Trump. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 1, 2017

