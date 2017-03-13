Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky abuse case: reports

FILE PHOTO - Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky (C), a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, leaves after his appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, U.S. on October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pat Little

Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.

Former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Senior Vice President Gary Schultz each face up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 as part of a plea agreement entered in superior court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, news website Penn Live reported.

Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier, Curley and Schultz were charged in 2012 on suspicion of failing to notify authorities of reports of child sexual abuse by Sandusky. He was convicted in 2012 of abusing 10 boys on campus and elsewhere. He is serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

Spanier, the last remaining defendant in the case, is scheduled to go on trial next week.

The guilty pleas by Curley and Schultz indicated they could testify for the prosecution against Spanier, Penn Live reported.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)